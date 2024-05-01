Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68 to $0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million to $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.36 million. Entegris also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.730 EPS.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. Entegris has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

