Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $35.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.