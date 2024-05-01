EOG Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

NYSE EOG opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48. EOG Resources has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

