EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.25. 524,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Profile



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

