EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.8 days.

EQB Trading Down 1.3 %

EQGPF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. 2,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891. EQB has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

