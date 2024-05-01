EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.8 days.
EQB Trading Down 1.3 %
EQGPF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. 2,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891. EQB has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35.
About EQB
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.