Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.93. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.68.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

