Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amkor Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amkor Technology in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

