Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CarGurus, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarGurus in a report released on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

CARG opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,793 shares of company stock worth $2,523,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,825,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 182,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

