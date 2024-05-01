Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

