Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Snowline Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:SGD)

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Snowline Gold in a report issued on Sunday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CVE:SGD opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. Snowline Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00. Corporate insiders own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

