ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 8,757,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESRCF remained flat at $8.30 on Wednesday. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

