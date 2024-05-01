Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $146.73 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $250.63. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

