Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.4-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.81 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.17.

NYSE:EL opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $246.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

