Ethereum Price Tops $2,894.84 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,894.84 or 0.05052172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion and $18.36 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,057,445 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.