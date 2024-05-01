Euronav (EURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 44,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Euronav has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

