Evercore ISI Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $128.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Sun Communities stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.62. 328,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

