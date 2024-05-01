Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Holdings Decreased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

EXAS stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. 227,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,139.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

