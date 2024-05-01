Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 558.9 days.
Exchange Income Price Performance
EIFZF remained flat at $34.35 on Wednesday. 72 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.
Exchange Income Company Profile
