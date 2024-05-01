Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 558.9 days.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIFZF remained flat at $34.35 on Wednesday. 72 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.