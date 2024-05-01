Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issues Earnings Results

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Exelixis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,075. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.