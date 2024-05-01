Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$260.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.2 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 1,235,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

