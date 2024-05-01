F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.52-$12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.520-12.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $165.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.72. F5 has a 1 year low of $129.93 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

