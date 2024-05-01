Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,347. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.