Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Holdings Decreased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF comprises about 9.6% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 22.88% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $56,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TACK. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TACK remained flat at $25.08 on Wednesday. 7,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,760. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $208.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Company Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

