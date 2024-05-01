Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $37.37 billion during the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Down 3.9 %

FNMA opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

