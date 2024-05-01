Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. 172,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

