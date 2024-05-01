FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FDX opened at $261.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.72. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

