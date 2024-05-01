Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Trading Down 3.1%

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.96 and last traded at $54.03. 1,045,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,100,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.14.

Get Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBTC. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $22,893,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,882,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,684,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $5,291,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.