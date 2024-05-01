Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 59.28% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. 40,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,386. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $644.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.72%.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

