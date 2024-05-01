Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FITBI stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5879 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

