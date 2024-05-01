Filtronic (LON:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.00

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 7536922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.59).

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £108.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Filtronic

In other news, insider Michael Tyerman sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46), for a total value of £6,105 ($7,668.63). 57.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

Further Reading

