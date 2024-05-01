Financial Comparison: Corpay (CPAY) & The Competition

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) is one of 179 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Corpay to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.13% 37.56% 7.75% Corpay Competitors -25.74% -173.92% -8.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corpay and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.76 billion $981.89 million 22.89 Corpay Competitors $4.23 billion $452.49 million -11.07

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corpay’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corpay. Corpay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Corpay has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Corpay and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Corpay Competitors 799 5257 10847 281 2.62

Corpay currently has a consensus target price of $360.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Corpay beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

