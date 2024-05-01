First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

