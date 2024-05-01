First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

First Foundation Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $309.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on First Foundation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,230,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,041,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

