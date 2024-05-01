First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.