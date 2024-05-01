First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNWB. StockNews.com upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,099 shares of company stock worth $33,020. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

