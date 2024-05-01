First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.