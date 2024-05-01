First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.