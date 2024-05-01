Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

FSBC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. 2,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

