Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Five Star Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
FSBC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 1,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,356. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $379.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.
Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp
In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSBC
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Five Star Bancorp
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.