Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4 billion-$26.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.6 billion. Flex also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 3,559,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Flex has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

