Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40-26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.39 billion. Flex also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

FLEX stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

