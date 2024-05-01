Flow Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001430 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $63.26 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,503,293,597 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

