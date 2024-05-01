Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Flowserve stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 153.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

