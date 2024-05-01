Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Flowserve updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $49.35.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

