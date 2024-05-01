Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49-4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

