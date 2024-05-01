Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Raised to $86.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

FBIN opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

