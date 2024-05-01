Fossil Group (FOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Fossil Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 11.12%.
Fossil Group Price Performance
FOSL opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
