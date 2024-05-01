Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.400 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

