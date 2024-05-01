Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Earnings Miss

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.08. 634,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,564,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

