FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 237,171 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

