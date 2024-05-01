FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.7 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

